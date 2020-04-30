OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County Parks, Recreation & Tourism says they're taking a phased approach to re-open public parks during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Park Reopening Plan will begin on May 15 and should be completed by June 15, per a news release from Oconee County PRT. This phased approach will start with day use areas and a boat ramp, gradually progressing to return to full operation.
Here's how the phased reopening is slated to work:
- Starting May 15, day use areas at all county parks and the High Falls boat ramp will open with limited hours. Day use restrooms will open and be sanitized multiple times daily, closing temporarily after each cleaning until sanitizing products are dry. Playgrounds, retail and park offices and campgrounds will remain closed. Park capacity will be limited to fifty percent on a first come first serve basis.
- Effective May 22, 2020, playgrounds will open for public use. They will be sanitized multiple times daily and be closed after each cleaning until sanitizing products are dry. Retail spaces will open with limited capacity and social distancing will be required around the counter and register areas. All park hours will be limited from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the month of May.
- On June 1, 2020, parks will return to regular hours. Campgrounds will open for existing reservations; however, no additional reservations will be accepted until June 15. Buildings and shelters rentals will remain closed. Park capacity will be limited to seventy-five percent.
- Effective June 15, 2020, parks will be at full capacity and building and shelter reservations will resume.
Oconee County urges citizens and residents to continue safety precautions to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. Park visitors should wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not regularly available, hand sanitizer may be used.
All visitors should maintain a safe social distance of 6 feet from others as recommended by federal authorities. If you experience symptoms, please stay home except to get medical care.
Any questions related to Oconee County Parks, Recreation & Tourism may be directed to (864) 882-5250.
