OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The School District of Oconee County (SDOC) announced on Thursday that they will continue to require masks in response to a statement made by Governor McMaster.
SDOC officials say that Governor McMaster stated that he felt the decision to wear masks should no longer be mandated by a school district and that the decision should be up to the parents.
SDOC officials say that the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has not rescinded their face covering guidelines and they must comply with the SCDE.
According to SDOC officials, masks will continue to be required according to the guidelines that have been in place all year. However, they add that masks will now be optional for all SDOC-sponsored outdoor activities.
SDOC Superintendent, Dr. Thorsland, said in a press release, "with the availability of the vaccine and with case numbers dropping, many people feel now is the time to eliminate masks in general, and particularly in schools. We understand that but also know the importance of the upcoming testing for students. This assessment data is vital as our schools and teachers work to overcome the learning loss that has occurred during the pandemic. The best way for us to ensure as many students as possible participate in that testing is to continue to require masks until after testing finishes. Of course, if we receive updated guidelines from the state department or if the governor signs an executive order, we will certainly comply but for now we are going to stay the course with our current mask guide."
SDOC officials say that district leadership has discussed the possibility of relaxing mask requirements and those discussions focus on the importance of keeping kids in face-to-face instruction.
