COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The governor held a press conference Thursday to share how hurricane season would look while we continue to battle COVID 19.
The governor says it was important to address both the pandemic and hurricane season because people are having to consider both as we enter into hurricane season.
Shelters, emergency preparedness kits and evacuation routes were addressed.
There will be a social distancing and masks used at shelters if they are needed.
Officials with the state say that evacuation routes have been updated and you need to be aware of the new signage.
They also urge you to update your emergency kits with a few items like "cloth masks, soap, hand sanitizer, disinfectant and other over-the-counter medicines for treating minor [coronavirus] symptoms" to your emergency kit.
Anything that would be necessary if you were forced to leave your home during this pandemic.
They also stressed the importance of not relying on your GPS in the case of any evacuations this season.
You will be able to find these hurricane guides are Walgreens or download the information here.
