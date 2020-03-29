BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Buncombe County health officials have reported the first fatality due to the COVID-19, according to a press release.
Officials say the elderly individual died form complications associated with the virus on March 28th at Mission Hospital. To protect the family's privacy, no patient information will be released at this time.
“Our thoughts are with the family at this time. COVID-19 can be a serious illness, especially for the elderly or those with underlying health problems. All of us must do our part to protect ourselves, our friends and family, our neighbors, and the most vulnerable in our community,” said Interim Public Health Director, Dr. Jennifer Mullendore.
“With COVID-19 spreading in our area, it is absolutely critical that we each reduce our chances of getting or passing on this illness. As much as possible, we should stay at home, away from people with whom we do not live. This is especially important for people at high risk for serious illness from COVID-19.”
