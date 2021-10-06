HAYWOOD, NC (FOX Carolina) - A Covid-19 cluster has been identified at the Haywood County Detention Center, according to Haywood County Health & Human Services.
The North Carolina Division of Public Health (NCDPH) defines a Covid-19 cluster in workplace, educational, and other community settings as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible linkage between cases where cases were present in the same setting during the same time period. For example the same shift, same classroom, same physical work area.
The detention center said everyone who enters the jail is tested before they enter the general population. Over the past few months, several people tested positive upon arrival, but the numbers did not reach the level of a cluster, an official said.
“Our Detention Center staff has continued to work diligently to protect our inmates and fellow team members from the virus. We are following guidelines put forth by the CDC and our Public Health Department. The inmates that have tested positive are being monitored closely by our contracted nursing service and we will stay on top of this serious issue until this medical concern is resolved, “ said Sheriff Greg Christopher in news release.
According to COVID-19 protocols and officials, whenever the detention center is in an outbreak status every incarcerated person is tested every three days until the outbreak status ends. Health and Human Services are also providing to the detention center for incarcerated people who wish to be vaccinated.
