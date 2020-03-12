SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Southern Conference has announced that the league will suspend all athletic competition through March 30 as it monitors the ongoing spread of novel coronavirus in the United States.
In a press release distributed Thursday, the conference says the decision was made with input from the NCAA along with conference and school administrators, and at the recommendation of the league's Council of Presidents and directors of athletics.
“Our membership feels that it is imperative to protect the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans by suspending athletic competition due to this very serious virus,” commissioner Jim Schaus said.
The SoCon promises to closely monitor the situation along with national, state, and local policies regarding the coronavirus, and will re-evaluate the potential for resumption of competition.
