GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Emergency Management and DHEC are waving a red flag, warning people about scammers taking advantage during the pandemic.
"It's really disgusting....trying to take advantage of people who desperately want to get their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in exchange for money."
Derrec Becker with South Carolina Emergency Management said there are people trying to take money and steal people's identity as the vaccination roll out continues. He said scammers will call or text asking a person to verify their personal information and then take it a step further by suggesting they could assure someone a place in line, or even skip the wait with just the exchange of a credit card.
"Anything from offering a cure that doesn't exist to 'we can assure you a place in line if you pay us a certain amount of money.' It's fraud, it's a complete scam," Becker said.
As part of the vaccination task force, Becker said the vaccine distribution is so limited, creating a feel of desperation for the elderly. He said scams like this are a breeding ground for especially the elderly who fall into Phase 1A.
"The only time you should be exchanging any sort of information is when you actually make an appointment with a health care provider to actually receive the real COVID-19 vaccine,"
Officials say if you see a text or call asking you to verify your information or if they offer you a spot ahead of the rest, hang up.
"When you know it’s not right, trust your instincts on that," Becker said.
If you have been scammed, you can report to local law enforcement or check in with Federal Trade Commission by clicking here.
