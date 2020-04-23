(FOX Carolina) - Olive Garden is known for quite a few things; unique deals on Italian cuisine and unlimited breadsticks are two of those aspects. But now they want to help high school seniors missing out on prom still celebrate to make it special.
With breadsticks, of course.
The fast-casual Italian restaurant franchise announced Thursday they want seniors to take their own photos and send them in so Olive Garden can jazz them up. Seniors can send in photos of themselves, their dates, and their friends to place in front of Olive-garden inspired backdrops. These backdrops, while prom-inspired, still have the franchise's own twist, featuring bread sticks and mint garlands. Nonetheless, Olive Garden hopes this re-creates the feel with the photo.
Seniors will need to coordinate their photos with dates and friends, all in full prom attire, and send the photos to Olive Garden via direct message on Twitter or Instagram. The restaurant's crack team of photo editors will work their magic to create the custom photos through the end of the month.
But before you snap that photo, you'll want to complete the look with nothing else but Olive Garden's breadsticks, and in a special bouquet holder to boot. Just download and print this DIY pasta-themed Prom Court Crown and your choice of Prom Breadstick Bouquet Wrappers, which have culinary catchphrases like "Most Saucy" and "Prince of Parmesan" on them. Then, go order some CarSide ToGo or delivery to get your breadsticks, free with any order, and put the sticks in the wrapper to complete the look.
How will your prom photos turn out? That's up to Olive Garden. But one thing's for sure: it involves breadsticks, which can't be a totally bad thing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.