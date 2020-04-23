EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- A popular discount store is opening up another location in the Upstate to help shoppers get essential items at a low cost.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet is opening at 5155 Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley today. The store will have the necessities people are searching for during the pandemic, like food, cleaning supplies, paper products and hardware, at a discount.
The store is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and there will be coronavirus precautions in place.
Only 50 shoppers will be allowed in the store at a time and the floor inside is marked to help customers keep 6 ft. apart when they check out.
Just half of the checkout lanes will be open to help ensure everyone is maintaining social distancing.
