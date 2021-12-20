CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Ten COVID-19 positive samples at Clemson University have been confirmed to have the Omicron variant, according to the university.
The samples were detected by the university’s on-campus lab and they confirmed they were obtained through both community and university testing.
Premier Medical Laboratory Services partnered with Clemson University's REDDI Lab to report the findings about the variant.
“As a proactive and solutions-driven company, we implemented Next Generation Sequencing to meet the needs of our population with preparedness for novel variants like Omicron,” said Kevin Murdock, CEO and Founder of Premier Medical Laboratory Services in a press release. “Through partnerships like ours with Clemson University, we are happy to increase the amount of data for South Carolina and the entire nation which is vital for vaccine efficacy and our understanding of the virus.”
Infection rates on Clemson’s campus have been low throughout the fall semester, they say they will continue to monitor community, local, state and national trends, and work with public health experts to see if it will be safe for students to return to campus in the spring.
