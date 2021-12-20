Tillman Hall on the campus of Clemson University is seen on Monday, April 18, 2016, in Clemson, SC. Students have spent a week at Sikes Hall, calling for Clemson to be more diverse, including changing the name of Tillman Hall. Clemson trustees voted last Friday to ask the General Assembly to let it change the name of Tillman Hall, a main building on campus named for “Pitchfork” Ben Tillman. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)