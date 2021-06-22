HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – Only two new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Haywood County, NC in the past week, according to Haywood County Public Health.
The North Carolina Department of Public Health and Human Services has recorded a total of 4,495 cases since the pandemic began.
“I want to extend my sincerest gratitude to the community for their continued efforts throughout the pandemic. It has been a very challenging year and I recognize that you all have made tremendous sacrifices over the better part of 18 months; missing time at work, celebrating holidays alone, and reaching for resources that you never needed before. As a community, we’ve come together and faced this head-on and this week we have seen single-digit numbers of positive cases for the first time in nearly a year,” said Haywood County Public Health Director Sarah Henderson.
Residents can go to any walk-in vaccination clinics Monday-Friday during normal business hours at the Haywood County Health Department. The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available, and no appointment is necessary.
Below is a list of items you can use to find out more about the vaccinations:
• To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment visit, click here.
• For vaccine appointment or registration questions call: 828-356-2019, and press 1
• Please do NOT call the health department’s main number for COVID-19 vaccination questions, utilize the hotline instead.
• For general COVID-19 information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.