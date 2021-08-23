HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Pardee UNC Health Care announced on Monday that all of its employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 12, according to a release.
The announcement came on the same day that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Pardee says that employees that do not wish to be vaccinated must submit a medical or religious exemption request by November 12.
Pardee UNC President and CEO James Kirby II released a statement on the decision to require vaccines for employees.
“We consulted with our clinical and Medical Staff leadership, reviewed the FDA approval and factored in the growing number of cases impacting our hospital to reach the conclusion that it is in the best interest of our organization and our community to require vaccines for all employees."
Kirby says that the FDA's full approval will "instill confidence in the community regarding vaccine safety.
MORE NEWS: FDA grants full approval to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, opening door to more vaccine mandates
