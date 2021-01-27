HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Pardee UNC Health Care said as the number of COVID-19 cases in the community continue to decrease, the hospital is lifting some restrictions for visitors.
According to the hospital, the following updates have been made to the visitation policy:
- One visitor is allowed for inpatient rooms only.
- One visitor is allowed to deliver patient belongings to PATHS but may not enter the unit.
- One visitor is allowed for Day Surgery and Catherization Laboratory in pre- and post-operatory areas. Visitors will not be allowed to wait in the hospital during the procedure.
- One visitor is allowed for an emergency department patient, but must remain in the room with the patient.
The hospital said all visitors will be required to complete a health screening upon entry and wear a mask at all times.
“We applaud the efforts and hard work of our community to follow the 3Ws and stay safe,” said David Ellis, MD, chief medical officer, Pardee UNC Health Care said in a news release. “We also recognize how important it is for loved ones to be with their families when they are sick or in the hospital.”
