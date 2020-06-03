GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Parents with students in Greenville County Schools will have a homework assignment this summer.
While spokesperson Tim Waller said they still don’t know what school will look like next fall, they at least want to find out what parents think.
Within the next few weeks, the district will send a survey out to parents to see where they stand on certain issues.
Waller said it will include questions like: If you were to send your student to school next fall, what safe guard would you want to see?
Questions about what parents and students liked and disliked about eLearning will also be included.
Waller said he wants people to understand the district is not making a decision yet.
"It’s hard to really even come up with an educated guess on what’s going to happen," Waller said.
However, Waller said when they do create a plan, it will be following guidance from the state level.
