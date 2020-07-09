GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tayler Cooper said she felt a little congested.
“A little bit of a cough and runny nose and I was around someone who tested positive,” Cooper said.
That positive COVID-19 test worried her, so she decided she needed to know her status.
“I haven’t been around my family, so if I do have it I would like to stay quarantined from them, so that they don’t get it,” Cooper said.
She pulled into the Sick Care Center at Parkside Pediatrics for a COVID-19 test. Those who have symptoms stay in their cars for tests and for others, there’s a policy that determines who’s allowed inside.
“We typically ask questions like, have you been exposed to anyone that’s been tested for COVID? Have you had symptoms of COVID?” Dr. Justin Dukes said.
He’s a pediatrician and the medial director at the Verdae Parkside Pediatrics in Greenville. He says pre-screenings and a mask policy are in place as a precaution.
“In order to keep our patients as safe as possible and even our team we decided to require masks for kids that are 2 and over,” Dukes said.
He says doctors are still learning about the virus in children and are identifying symptoms that are similar to a cold.
“Runny nose, cough, fever. They’re not typically presenting with the severe symptoms that adults are,” Dukes said.
That’s why he says Parkside Pediatrics is now offering tests to families when there’s a suspected case.
“The goal is to decide or to find out who has COVID so that we can mitigate the spread,” Dukes said.
It’s why Cooper stopped by to get her test.
“Just wanted to be safe.”
