GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Peace Center says two upcoming events have been postponed amidst coronavirus concerns.
The first event postponed is John Pizzarelli and Catherine Russell: A Tribute to Nat King Cole and the Ladies of Song. This was originally scheduled for Thursday, March 19. The second event cancelled was Jay Leno's appearance on Friday, March 20, the very next day.
The center is working to reschedule both events, and will announce new dates as soon as possible. Ticketholders will be contacted once details are finalized.
As of writing, the remaining slate of events at the Peace Center are planned to continue.
Patrons can call the box office at 864-467-3000 with any questions, or check online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.