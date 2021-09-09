GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Peace Center is now requiring patrons to provide proof of having a full vaccination against COVID-19 to enter both indoor and outdoor performances.
However, the venue is also giving the option to provide a positive COVID-19 antibody test or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.
Below is what you will be required to bring to attend a performance at the Pease Center:
Proof of full vaccination against COVID-19
- Proof may be presented via a digital photo or physical copy of your vaccination card.
- Proof must be accompanied with a photo ID.
OR
Proof of a positive COVID-19 antibody test
- Antibody tests must be dated and show your name.
- A photo ID is required.
OR
Proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the performance
- Negative tests must be dated and show your name. Over the counter self-tests do not meet this requirement.
- A photo ID is required.
The venue also has policies for children coming into the outdoor or indoor sections of the venue:
Children between the ages of 12 and 18 must either:
- Show proof of vaccination;
- Show proof of a negative COVID-19 test that has been administered within 72 hours of the performance;
- Show proof of positive antibody test;
or
- Wear a mask at all times.
Children between the ages of 5 and 12 musty either:
- Show proof of a negative COVID-19 test that has been administered within 72 hours of the performance;
- Show proof of positive antibody test;
or
- Wear a mask at all times.
Masking is still recommended but is a personal choice and is at the discretion of guests, according to the venue. However, children under 12 who haven’t shown proof of a negative COVID-19 test will be required to wear a mask.
To read about other COVID-19 protocols at the Peace Center, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.