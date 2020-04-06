Pet owners concerned about their four-legged friends after tiger tests positive for coronavirus

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) For many people pets are part of their families and those who love them want to keep them safe.
“Just take good common sense approach with your pets," Dr. Steven Shrum said.
Shrum is a veterinarian and the owner of Holly Tree Animal Hospital in Simpsonville and now that the coronavirus has hit he understands people are concerned about their four-legged friends.
“The recommendations from NC State’s College Veterinarian Medicine is that if you have been tested positive yourself it would make sense to quarantine yourself not only from your friends and family, but also from your pets," Shrum said.
More research is being done to understand how COVID-19 relates to people and animals.
“We definitely have limited understanding of the virus and how it will transmit between humans and animals," he said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the United States Department of Agriculture, there is no evidence that shows animals can infect people with COVID-19.
“There appears to be many more pets living with owners who have not tested positive for the virus," Shrum said.
At Holly Tree Animal Hospital there are safety measures in place to try and decrease the spread of the virus.
“We interact with clients on our front porch or in the front yard so that we can get as much information just one-on-one with a technician or a doctor," Shrum said.
There are some common diseases spread from animals to people like rabies and ringworm, but as for the novel coronavirus, much is still unknown.
Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.