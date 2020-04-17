GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While we could see many businesses reopening in the next month or so, one group of workers is saying it’s not soon enough.
A petition with more than 400,000 signatures is asking Governor McMaster to let hair salons reopen.
The petition, created by Amy Howie, reads:
“Allow a licensed beauty professional to perform a beauty service/ privately with one client in the salon / per stylist at a time Starting as of Monday, April 27, 2020.
All necessary precautions and sanitation protocols approved by the state of SC and the local Board of Health will be followed. Our industry needs to be recognized & deemed as an essential business so we can better serve our community.
Servicing one client at a time (while wearing a mask & gloves) poses little to no risk of spreading the virus, as compared to 20 or more people in a grocery store or 10 plus people at restaurants picking up food.”
Greenville salon owner Joy Gingrich said she’s hopeful this message will be heard.
“I think we’re an industry that really is needed. I think we are essential,” Gingrich said, “I would love to have us be reopened. I think that a lot of stylists, barbers and cosmetologists are seeing the need in the community.”
Governor McMaster briefly addressed the petition in a press conference Thursday, but could not give a definitive reopening date.
“All things are under consideration. Those businesses, ones that have a lot of close personal contact like sitting in a barber chair with people coming in one after another, that’s a lot of contact of different kinds,” Governor McMaster said, “We are doing everything we can to have the right kind of information, the right plan and the right facts to open things up as quickly and as carefully as we can.”
LINK TO PETITION:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.