(AP)- A large real-world test of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine confirms that it's very effective at preventing serious illness or death, even after one dose. The results come from a mass vaccination campaign in Israel. They give strong reassurance that the benefits seen in smaller tests persisted when the vaccine was used in a general population. The vaccine was 92% effective at preventing severe disease after two shots and 62% after one. Its estimated effectiveness for preventing death was 72% two to three weeks after the first shot. The New England Journal of Medicine published results Wednesday.
MORE NEWS: Dunkin' is now selling avocado toast
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.