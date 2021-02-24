FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. A real-world test of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in more than half a million people has confirmed it's highly effective at preventing serious illness or death, even after one dose, according to a report released on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)