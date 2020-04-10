PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While certain traditions may be halted, others are still going strong. They're just being done a little bit differently.
The Pickens View Wesleyan Church found a new way to have Good Friday communion, while still social distancing.
They did a drive thru communion service where they prayed, listened to worship music and took communion all from the safety of their own cars.
For many Good Friday is a day of reflection and remembrance so the senior pastor of the church thought it was a good idea to still have the option, just not in their usual way.
Cars rolled through one by one. First stopping for a song.
Then church members drove to the next stop where they were given items for communion in a pre-packaged bag.
After getting the bags they moved on to the offering table.
From there they were separated into three different lines where members of the congregation took their communion right next to the senior pastor, Mark James.
For him this is an extra special time where he can be with his church members, possible for the last time face to face.
"It's special for me because I'm retiring so this is a great opportunity to have one more communion with them," James said.
All in all the whole thing took just about 10 minutes.
"Just follow those out bud," James said to a church member. "Thank you."
