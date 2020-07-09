PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County says this fall, students who don't opt for online instruction can expect face-to-face classes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
School-wide face-to-face instruction will begin on Monday, August 10. However, parents and guardians can opt for Pickens County Virtual Academy enrollment. The deadline for virtual learning enrollment is Friday, July 17.
It's all part of a detailed plan released by the Pickens County School District on Friday.
Merck then says the district won't be releasing a yearly schedule this time; rather, the district will release six-week schedules that mix face-to-face and online instruction, saying "In our first month of school, we will attempt to create a sense of belonging in all grade levels and to prepare for eLearning instruction. The first two weeks of school will allow us to gather vital information from teachers, parents and students to adjust moving forward." Merck says this allows the district to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and adapt as needed for each six-week schedule.
The first six-week period, which is detailed in an image shared in the letter, sees four weeks of in-person instruction sandwiching two weeks of eLearning. Here's a look at that first schedule:
|Week
|Dates
|Instruction type
|Week 1
|Aug. 10-14
|All students face-to face
|Week 2
|Aug. 17-21
|All students face-to face
|Week 3
|Aug. 24-28
eLearning for students in grades 3-12
Early Childhood (3K-2nd grade) and students in Special Programs attend in person
|Week 4
|Aug. 31 - Sept. 4
|eLearning for all students
|Week 5
|Sept. 8- Sept. 11
|All students face-to face
|Week 6
|Sept. 14 - Sept. 18
|All students face-to face
Students who are in Special Programs will be notified directly by leadership in Special Services.
"This is our best attempt in scheduling a month in advance, what is reality today may not be the same in August. Based on data from the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Governor McMaster, be advised that the first six-week schedule may change prior to the scheduled start of school and force us to implement eLearning rather than face to face instruction on opening day August 10th," Merck cautioned. "We will attempt to provide as much in person instruction as possible during each six-week schedule, however, the flu season combined with the Covid-19 pandemic may result in more eLearning. Also, if our county continues to receive a high spread rating from DHEC, then it is likely we will continue with the same six-week schedule as the first six weeks."
Parents with general questions can call 864-397-1000 or email Reopening@pickens.k12.sc.us. Those with questions about the Virtual Academy can call the same number or email Virtual@pickens.k12.sc.us
Read the letter in full below:
