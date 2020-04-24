COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) — As the coronavirus spreads so has the use of cleaning products, and according to the CDC, calls to poison control are also on the rise.
According to CDC and a local poison control center, more and more calls are coming in about accidental exposure.
“People are being accidentally exposed to cleaners, whether they’re using them and accidentally getting sprayed in the face, in the eyes or accidental inhalation,” Director of Palmetto Poison Center, Jill Michels said.
Palmetto Poison Center said they‘re receiving an increasing number of calls about proper use of disinfectants, bleach-based cleaners and hand sanitizer.
The center said people should leave cleaners in their original containers, keep them locked up and away from children and always follow instructions listed on the product label.
Health experts warn against using disinfectants for anything other than their intended purpose.
“It’s for your kitchen, bathroom or your floors. I know of no medical purpose for someone to intentionally put it on their skin or inhale it or inject it or ingest it. It’s just not safe. It’s not supposed to be used in your body. Something bad will happen,” Michels said.
