POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Polk County officials announced Thursday they have learned of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.
In a brief update posted to the county website, the county says they are monitoring guidance from North Carolina government leaders. The county notes new procedures activated for the community paramedic have been successful in maximizing benefits for patients.
Additionally, the county notes they're still getting small amounts of personal protective equipment for community partners and continue to discuss updates daily with community stakeholders and state agencies.
Residents can dial 211 for more information on COVID-19.
