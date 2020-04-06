GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The City of Greenville announced Monday that a portion of a popular trail will close until further notice as the coronavirus pandemic ensues.
Beginning at sundown on April 6, the section of the Swamp Rabbit Trail that resides within Greenville city limits will be closed until further notice.
The city says they've ordered signs that will be placed along the city/county line and various locations along the trail advising the public of the closure.
The city says this are necessary public safety measure for the following reasons:
- Trail usage overall is increasing as more residents take advantage of spring weather
- Due to park closures, there is more concentrated pedestrian traffic on open sections of the trail close to downtown
- Most of the City’s trail network is only 11-feet-wide, which does not allow adequate distance between users
- Increased respiration when exercising increases the likelihood of expelling droplets just by breathing
- Full closure of the trail reduces confusion regarding where the public is allowed and makes it easier to follow the guidelines
Greenville Mayor Knox responded to the Governor's latest executive order,
"I commend Gov McMaster for issuing a Stay at Home Order enforceable by law. This action will support the lifesaving efforts of our health care professionals and speed the day our lives can return to normal.”
