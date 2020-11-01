IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A surge in coronavirus cases across the country, including in key presidential battleground states, is creating mounting health and logistical concerns for voters, poll workers and political parties ahead of Election Day.
In Iowa, county officials said they were preparing for scores of confirmed or potentially infected people to vote curbside.
It's an option typically used by disabled people that must be available outside every polling place.
In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers sought to assure voters in the critical swing state that going to the polls would not be risky, even as officials announced more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases.
