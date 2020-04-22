WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) - Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, President Trump says the nation can still expect a 4th of July celebration on the National Mall, along with announcing a show of support for front-line workers fighting the virus.
During Wednesday's briefing at the White House, the president said his administration is still planning on holding an Independence Day celebration, much like what was put on in 2019. However, he did not elaborate what such a celebration could look like with suggested physical distancing protocols and with many citizens staying at home.
Last year's festivities included marching bands, flyovers, and displays of military equipment.
Beyond the July 4th festivities, the president also took time to announce plans for flyovers in major American cities as a sign of support for front-line workers combating the virus. Trump indicated these flyovers, which would see appearances from the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds, would begin next week.
It wasn't immediately clear which cities would see the flyovers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.