WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday that the state of North Carolina can now access federal emergency aid to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.
In a news release, FEMA says President Trump approved the aid, which is now available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments, along with certain private nonprofits on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures. This includes direct federal assistance under Public Assistance and applies to all areas affected by the outbreak at a federal cost share of 75 percent.
The announcement just a little over a week after the agency announced similar approval for South Carolina.
