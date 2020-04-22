WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) - President Trump expressed disapproval of Georgia governor Brian Kemps plan to re-open several businesses in the state amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, but the president re-iterated his belief governors still have the say on when to re-open.
The president's comments came during his daily briefing Wednesday at the White House. Trump noted some businesses Kemp planned on opening, like tattoo parlors, weren't part of the White House task force's proposed three-phase plan. He did, however, remind gathered media that he has left those decisions to the governors, without federal intervention unless he sees something "egregious". He went on to say he would "clamp down" if needed, but said businesses should listen to their governors.
"Do I agree with him? No. But I respect him," the president said of Kemp.
South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham echoed the president's concerns in a statement sent out to news outlets during the briefing, but stopped short of calling on Kemp to change course:
I agree with President Trump’s concern about Georgia going ‘too far too fast’ with business re-openings. I have great respect for Governor Kemp and believe that future re-openings can occur rather quickly but we must get Phase I right. I totally understand Governor Kemp’s desire to allow businesses to reopen as small business owners are under great stress.
President Trump and his team have given us a sound roadmap on how to safely reopen the economy. I strongly suggest, as a nation, we follow it. The best path forward is to follow the guidelines set by President Trump and his team. Barber shops, hair salons, tattoo parlors, and other close quarter business activity will come after a successful Phase I.
I am confident that in the coming weeks – if we follow the guidelines – more and more businesses will be safely reopened. Our goal is to achieve a bump in the economy without creating a spike in the virus.
We are fifty individual states but when it comes to the virus we are all in this fight together. Because of the sacrifices we have made as a nation there is light at the end of the tunnel. Better days are ahead.
Kemp announced the decision to re-open businesses Monday. The governor wants the re-opening to begin on Friday, April 24. Businesses include dine-in restaurants, gyms, and hair salons.
