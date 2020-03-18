(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said during Wednesday's White House press briefing that he will be invoking the Defense Production Act. "Right after we finish this conference, I'll be signing it and it's prepared to go," Trump said. CNN reported last month that the Trump administration was considering using the 1950 wartime law to expand the production of masks and protective gear to prevent the spread of the virus.
President Trump to invoke Defense Production Act to expand production of hospital masks and more
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Scholastic is offering free online courses so your kids can keep learning while schools are closed
- Walmart shortens its hours and stores across America close their doors
- Official: Governor McMaster to announce closure of all SC schools
- Chick-fil-A temporarily closing dining room seating
- South Carolina sees 5 new coronavirus cases, first death from the virus, DHEC confirms
- A police officer spent his lunch break sharing pizza with a homeless woman and it was captured in a heartwarming photo
- A coronavirus patient refused to quarantine, so deputies are surrounding his house to force him to
- Romney proposes giving $1,000 to every American adult as coronavirus response measure
- Restaurants offering free meals to kids as schools shut down
- McDonald’s to close all company-owned dining areas and PlayPlaces due to coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.