GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville High School's principal confirms that their prom will be postponed, which was set for just two weeks away.
Principal Jason Warren confirmed this to FOX Carolina early Saturday evening, noting the new limitations on events throughout Greenville County Schools to combat the coronavirus going into effect Monday.
As of now, Warren says a reschedule date is not yet in place. If the prom can't be rescheduled, Warren promised refunds to those who purchased tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.