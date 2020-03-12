GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A student at Mitchell Road Elementary School is under self-quarantine as part of precautions taken against the novel coronavirus.
In a message sent to parents Thursday evening, Mitchell Road principal Amy Kern said the self-quarantine was taken after the student's parent was placed under quarantine by employer request. Kern assured parents the school is being cleaned as part of additional precautionary measures.
We've reached out to Greenville County Schools for more information.
