GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Four different COVID-19 testing sites will be closed this week because of inclement weather.
Prisma Health says the drive-through sites at Baptist Easley and Patewood will be closed on Christmas Eve, but other drive-thru sites will still be open that day. The day after Christmas, Oconee Memorial and Greenville Memorial will be closed for forecasted inclement weather. Prisma Health notes those seeking a COVID-19 test should check online for updated testing site operating hours.
Additionally, Prisma notes the community-based testing site in the Upstate will not re-open until January 2, 2021.
The health system says specimens must be collected by 10 a.m. on Christmas Eve for a result that night. Results will only be available in the MyChart website and app by that night's deadline. Additionally, Prisma notes physicians from all five Upstate healthcare systems urged families to limit any holiday gatherings to people only in their actual households, and to plan virtual events for loved ones outside of their immediate households.
