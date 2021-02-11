GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health announced Thursday that, in an effort "to better manage limited COVID-19 vaccine supplies with increasing vaccine demand," the hospital system will begin consolidating its vaccination sites to just six locations over the next three weeks. As the health system whittles down the number from the current 12 sites, it will be relocating some of its hospital-based sites to other Prisma Health vaccination centers.
Prisma said the consolidation will help "serve patients more efficiently, manage vaccination administration more effectively, and streamline site logistics." All previously scheduled appointments are being automatically rescheduled to the nearest Prisma Health vaccination center, officials said.
The six Prisma Health hospitals shifting their COVID-19 vaccination services to other Prisma Health vaccination sites are:
- Effective February 15: Hillcrest and Patewood hospitals
- Effective Feb. 22: Baptist Easley, Richland and Baptist Parkridge hospitals
- Effective March 1: Greer Memorial Hospital
All previously scheduled appointments at these locations are being automatically moved to the nearest remaining locations:
- Hillcrest, Patewood, Baptist Easley and Greenville Memorial appointments will move to Kmart in Greenville.
- Baptist Parkridge appointments will move to Baptist in Columbia.
- Richland appointments will move to Gamecock Park in Columbia.
As of March 1, Prisma Health’s primary vaccination sites will be the mass-vaccination sites in Greenville (Kmart), Laurens County (The Ridge) and Columbia (Gamecock Park) as well as existing hospital-based sites at Oconee Memorial Hospital in Seneca, Baptist Hospital in Columbia, and Tuomey Hospital in Sumter.
“This pandemic has challenged everyone to be ready to adjust to a changing environment almost every moment, hour and day,” said Dr. Saria Saccocio, Prisma Health Chief Medical Officer for Ambulatory Services and co-chair of the Prisma Health Vaccine Task Force, in a news release. “The Prisma Health team has been doing that from day one, and we are so proud of every one of them. They stand ready to do what is necessary to serve our community even when it is not easy. Even with all the challenges, they continue to fulfill our purpose: Inspire Health. Serve with Compassion. Be the Difference.”
Prisma's announcement came as DHEC announced that severe weather in states with vaccine shipment hubs may cause additional shipment delays.
