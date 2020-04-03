(FOX Carolina) -- Prisma Health officials will change the weekend hours for COVID-19 drive through testing this weekend, due to a decrease in volume.
Health officials say as demand changes, Prisma will adjust the hours accordingly.
The following are the upcoming changes:
- At Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Sunday hours will shorten to 1-6 p.m. The site will continue to be open 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital testing site is on the lower level of the South Parking Deck.
- At Prisma Health Richland Hospital, weekend hours will shorten to 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. The site will continue to be open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- This site is outside Prisma Health Richland Hospital, 14 Medical Park, near the Emergency Department.
- Testing is for patients with electronic orders from their Prisma Health provider or from a Prisma Health Virtual Visit provider. Paper orders from non-Prisma Health physicians also will be accepted. Patients must have official personal identification.
Prisma Health Virtual Visits, which could save you from a trip to the hospital, is free to those seeking COVID-19 care. Use the promo code COVID19.
MORE NEWS - CDC recommends everyone wear face masks in public to stop spread of coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.