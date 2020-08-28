GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Due to possible inclement weather from the remnants of Hurricane Laura, Prisma Health says they will be closing several COVID-19 testing sites scheduled for Saturday.
Prisma Health says the community testing sites in Simpsonville, at Brookwood Church, and another in Columbia, located on 2204 Lee Street, have been canceled.
All hospital-based drive-through testing sites in the Upstate will also be closed this weekend due to weather, Prisma says.
Additionally, Prisma issued the following information on Labor Day weekend testing:
- Community testing sites will be closed during the coming Labor Day weekend.
- In the Upstate, hospital-based drive-through testing sites will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7.
For more information about COVID-19 testing available through Prisma Health click here.
More news: K&W Cafeteria location in Greenville abruptly closed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.