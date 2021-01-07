GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health says predicted inclement weather on Friday will force the closure of all of the health system's drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites.
Prisma says while the closures will happen Friday, some testing sites will extend hours on Saturday and open on Sunday to test community members who missed an opportunity Friday. Those sites include:
- Patewood Hospital on Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. , in addition to its usual Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. testing. For this weekend only, Patewood will also open on Sunday, noon – 4 p.m.
- Oconee Memorial Hospital on Saturday, 8 a.m. – 10 a.m., in addition to its usual Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon testing. For this weekend only, the Oconee site will also open on Sunday, 8-10 a.m.
The drive-thru testing site at Greenville Memorial is tentatively scheduled to open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, but may be forced to close because of the risk of ice accumulating on the parking-garage ramps. For this weekend only, it will also open on Sunday, noon – 4 p.m. You must be in line by 3 p.m. Sunday in order to be tested.
Prisma Health also opened an additional hospital-based drive-thru testing site at Hillcrest Hospital this week. That new location, which runs Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., marks the seventh Prisma Health hospital site in the Upstate to offer testing.
Since last spring, more than 126,600 people have been tested in Prisma Health’s drive-thru lines.
Click here for more testing site information online.
