(FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health says patients receiving treatment for the coronavirus will not see a bill immediately.
In a statement sent out Thursday, spokesperson Sandy Dees said the healthcare system would suspend all COVID-19 related patient statements and billing, and will not require upfront payment. Dees says the suspension will be in effect until details are finalized with insurance companies, lab partners, and state and federal agencies.
Dees' full statement follows:
As part of Prisma Health’s commitment to our communities during the COVID-19 public health crisis, Prisma Health has suspended all COVID-19 related patient statements and billing. The entire Prisma Health team is committed to meeting the healthcare needs of our communities and want to ensure that patients have access to the care they need.
In addition, if a patient receives treatment related to COVID-19 from Prisma Health, no upfront payments will be required at the time of service. Prisma Health will suspend patient statements until we finalize details with insurance companies, lab partners, state and federal agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.