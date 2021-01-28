GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health says those wanting a COVID-19 vaccine still need to make an appointment, but some vaccination sites will have limited space for walk-ins.
The health system says the slots available for walk-in vaccinations will likely change daily, but community members can check this link to see the real-time status of walk-in slots available at different sites. If you have limited Internet access, you can save 833-277-4762 to your contacts; that's a phone number you can call to get real-time information on walk-in vaccination slots.
Prisma says it will calculate its vaccine availability for walk-ins several times during the day based on scheduled and arrived appointments. Sites still open for walk-ins are listed in green, while unavailable sites are listed in red.
These locations in the Upstate are set up for limited walk-ins for the first dose of the vaccine:
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Laurens Co. Hospital (until Monday, Feb. 1)
- Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
- Old K-Mart site at 1 K-Mart plaza in Greenville (except for Friday, Jan. 29 and the preceding weekend)
While most vaccination sites will flux with walk-in slots, the site located in the former K-Mart store near Greenville Memorial Hospital will not take first-dose walk-ins on Friday, January 29. Rather, that site will only take appointments already scheduled, along with walk-ins for the second dose of the vaccine. The site will also be closed Saturday due to a lack of vaccine supply, and Monday, February 1 will see a delayed start there with a noon opening time. Patients with scheduled appointments are already being rescheduled into slots for next week.
Prisma Health says the move to re-open limited walk in vaccinations on Wednesday was done to help those in Phase 1a of the vaccine rollout who may not have access to a computer and online scheduling, along with citizens aged 70 years and older.
In Laurens County, Prisma Health says they've also launched a new vaccination site based at The Ridge at Laurens along Exchange Road. This replaces the Laurens County Hospital site and is opening on Monday, February 1. This site's regular hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. Prisma notes the site at the hospital will still be open through Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.