Omicron arrives just as federal Covid aid runs low

The rapid spread of Omicron will test the durability of the economic recovery and is already raising questions about whether Washington will need to come to the rescue yet again.

 Chet Strange/Bloomberg/Getty Images

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – One doctor at Prisma Health says you may want to think twice before you head to any New Years Eve gathering this year.

Doctor Helmut Albrecht said if you can’t get a COVID-19 test before New years Eve, you may want to cancel the event or not attend one if you don’t know you’re safe.

Also, while there are still enough tests out there, you may have to wait in longer lines, and it could take longer to get your results back, according to Albrecht. 

