GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Prisma Health gave an update on their COVID-19 vaccination process as Phase 1b of vaccine distribution is set to begin March 8.
Officials with Prisma Health said they are working with school districts and private schools on plans to vaccinate teachers.
Prisma Health also mentioned that they are awaiting approval from DHEC to be able to vaccinate the community with the Moderna vaccine and just approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The health system currently only receives Pfizer vaccines from DHEC.
According to the health system, Prisma Health has the capacity to administer more doses per day across their system but they need the vaccine supply to do so.
As of March 1, Prisma Health said it has given 220,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The health system said it is expecting to receive 18,720 vaccine doses for this week.
Officials said they have not received info on how many vaccines they'll be getting next week.
