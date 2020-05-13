GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - People who feel they need to get tested for COVID-19 can do so this week at locations in the Upstate.
Prisma Health says they're partnering up with DHEC and other state agencies to reach populations who otherwise may not be able to get to traditional testing or access virtual visits.
Here is the information for testing in the Upstate:
- Friday, May 15 at Brook Glenn Elementary School in Taylors, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Saturday, May 16 at Blue Ridge Elementary School in Seneca, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Everyone who shows up can expect to be testing for active COVID-19 infections. You don't need a doctor's order and testing will be given regardless of ability to pay. You also don't need an appointment, and Spanish-speaking team members will be available.
Further, you''l be given masks when you arrive and will be asked to maintain social distancing. Expect test results within four days. You'll also get follow-up information about test results from Prisma, whether the test comes back positive or negative. You can also get tips about isolating at home if sick, caring for yourself, and how to seek more help if symptoms worsen.
More testing sites are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Details here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.