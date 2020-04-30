GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health announced Thursday they would launch community screenings for COVID-19 this weekend in partnership with SC DHEC.
The health system announced the seven test sites would open on Saturday, May 2, at different locations across the state, with more sites expected in the coming weeks. Initially, the first sites would be located in Greenville, Richland, and Sumter counties.
“For those individuals who cannot come to us, we are taking the test sites to them,” said Dr. Scott Sasser, incident commander over Prisma Health’s COVID-19 response and a national leader in emergency medicine and community response. “We know that virtual visits and the drive-through testing sites aren’t the right access for everyone."
Prisma Health providers, nurses, community paramedics and staff will provide this screening, testing, and education outreach as part of Prisma Health’s Accountable Communities initiative.
At the testing sites:
- Individuals at these locations will be screened and those with COVID-19 symptoms will be tested without having a doctor’s order.
- Testing will be provided regardless of an individual’s ability to pay.
- No appointment is needed. Community members taking part will be given masks upon arrival and will be asked to maintain social distancing.
- Test results are expected within four days.
- Individuals will receive follow-up communication about the test results – whether positive or negative – from providers with Prisma Health.
- Those attending the testing events also will receive information about isolating at home if sick, tips on caring for themselves and when to seek additional care should their symptoms worsen.
- All events will run from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. regardless of locations or dates.
“Our team is focused on doing what we do best – finding ways to help those who depend on us,” said Sasser. “We understand that access to testing is limited. In this pandemic, testing availability for everyone has been a challenge. It’s important to test for this virus so that individuals and families know as quickly as possible when to isolate at home.”
Upstate sites include the following:
- Saturday, May 2 – Augusta Heights Baptist (3018 Augusta St., Greenville, SC 29605)
- Wednesday, May 6 – Augusta Heights Baptist (3018 Augusta St., Greenville, SC 29605)
- Saturday, May 9 – La Unica SuperCenter (6119 White Horse Rd #3, Greenville, SC 29611)
The initial test kits were provided to Prisma Health by DHEC at no charge.
