GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you have a physician in the Prisma Health system, be ready for some changes to care delivery amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Prisma Health says effective immediately, all physicians are evaluating routinely scheduled office visits to see if a telehealth visit is possible. This will include telephone and video virtual visits. Anyone with a scheduled routine appointment or who would normally seek non-emergency medical attention will connect to primary and specialty care providers remotely for such visits. No appointments are being cancelled, and practices will remain open for on-site, acute issue care. Team members are contacting patients with scheduled visits to set up the calls or virtual visits, and patients can call a provider's office to be connected with a clinician to discuss symptoms and treatment plans. Call-back times will be scheduled if a clinician isn't immediately available. A video call is possible for patients with smartphones or online video access.
The virtual visits are also free for anyone seeking care for potential coronavirus-related symptoms and include the on-demand video option. You can use promo code COVID19 at this link for those visits.
“This week, we piloted this program in our Internal Medicine Primary Care Division in the Midlands and it was very well received by patients and providers,” said Dr. Nick Patel. who serves as Prisma Health–Midlands Chief Digital Executive. “We understand that this is a new approach for our patients, clinicians, leaders and team members. In this unprecedented time, we must take action to reduce our patients’ exposure risk to COVID-19.”
South Carolina governor Henry McMaster has already requested the suspension of elective and non-threatening surgical and medical procedures, and Prisma Health is already working to address deferring non-essential surgeries.
“Decisions about whether to keep or postpone appointments, procedures and surgeries will be made based on the best treatment plan for the patient and in consultation with their provider,” said Dr. David Williams, President of Prisma Health Medical Group.
NEW RESTRICTIONS AT HOSPITAL
On Thursday, the system announced that further visitor restrictions would go into effect beginning at 7 a.m. on March 20.
Effective then, visitors are no longer allowed in hospitals, including in the Emergency Department, procedure areas, and inpatient areas.
However, one visitor per patient will be allowed for the following circumstances:
- Pediatrics patients
- Obstetrics patients
- Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients
- End of life events
Children less than 18 years of age will not be approved as visitors, and there will be no visitors allowed for patients suspected of or who have tested positive for COVID-19.
More information about how Prisma Health is responding to COVID-19 can be found online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.