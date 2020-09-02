GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health reported that the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are declining in their hospital system.
According to Prisma Health's records, 82 patients were treated at the beginning of June. The number of patients hospitalized got to as high as 308 on July 17.
Wednesday, Prisma Health says 110 patients are currently hospitalized. Altogether, 2,307 COVID-19 patients have been treated at Prisma Health.
Prisma emphasized that now is not the time to relax measures to contain spread. Although Prisma Health hospitalization inpatient numbers are down, they are still hovering over 100.
Each of us has a responsibility to do our part to lower the spread, Prisma says. Prisma Health stated in a news release, "keep social distancing, wear a mask, and wash your hands often."
