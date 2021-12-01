GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Prisma Health has suspended their requirement for employees to have a COVID-19 vaccination, according to the hospital.
The move comes after a U.S. District Judge issued a preliminary injunction, which affected South Carolina and other states, to block the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services emergency regulation to require all healthcare employees to be vaccinated.
If facilities didn’t comply to the emergency regulation, they would have been cut out of Medicare and Medicaid programs, according to the hospital.
The hospital said they will continue to monitor the situation.
