GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Prisma Health has temporarily postponed elective inpatient surgeries at Greenville Memorial Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 9 and Friday, Sept. 10, according to the hospital.
The decision comes after a record-breaking surge of COVID-19 hospital admissions, according to the hospital.
Elective surgeries have also been paused at Prisma health community hospitals in the Upstate as of Wednesday.
The pause on elective surgeries at community hospitals will run through Friday, Sept. 17.
Those hospitals, which include Baptist Easley Hospital, Greer Memorial Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital, Laurens County Memorial Hospital and Oconee Memorial Hospital, will continue to perform emergency and urgent surgeries on a case-by-case basis. Patewood Hospital are continuing to operate normally for now.
Outpatient surgeries at Prisma Health’s ambulatory surgery centers are not affected at this time.
Physician offices will also follow up with any impacted patients.
This step is being taken to free up team members to help provide additional patient care during the current COVID-19 inpatient surge.
Prisma Health’s rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday surpassed the record set during an earlier wave in January 2021. Systemwide, Prisma Health had 568 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday, as compared to the earlier peak of 546 patients.
As of Wednesday, Sept. 8, the COVID-19 patient census is 566. Currently, 382 patients are hospitalized with COVID in the Upstate and 184 in the Midlands. More than 90 percent of those patients are unvaccinated.
