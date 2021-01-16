GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Prisma health says that its hospital based drive-through COVID-19 testing sites will be open during Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with the exception of Hillcrest Hospital.
Prisma Health says that it is keeping these sites open due to the high rates of COVID-19 transmission across South Carolina.
For more information on which Prisma health drive-thru COVID-19 testjing sites will be open, click here.
