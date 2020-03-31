GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The demand for healthcare staff has vastly increased amid the coronavirus pandemic, and several hospitals are finding that they need to readjust staffing so they can better focus on fighting the virus.
On April 5 at 11:59 p.m., the Prisma Health North Greenville Hospital Emergency Department will temporarily close it's emergency department until further notice.
“These are unprecedented times, and we must be able to adapt in order to keep both our patients and our team members safe,” said Adrienne Talbert, chief operating officer for the Prisma Health North Greenville Medical Campus. “While we cannot predict the length of the pandemic, we are committed to supporting our community through this time.”
Prisma Health officials say there will be an ambulance and its paramedic crew posted at the emergency department location to assist with any medical emergencies during the closure.
The North Greenville Hospital was transitioned into a dedicated facility for care of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients in mid-March.
The Human Resources team at Prisma Health is helping staff who work at the emergency department find work within the organization during the closure.
Outpatient services, including radiology and laboratory services, at the hospital will also temporarily close.
MORE NEWS:
Bon Secours beginning to redeploy, temporarily furlough employees amid virus outbreak
Greenville has drive-thru collection site for COVID-19 tests available to first responders, healthcare workers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.