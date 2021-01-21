GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Prisma Health is rolling out a new program aimed at helping those who are struggling with their online COVID-19 vaccine registration.
Walk-in appointments are now available at their Greenville vaccine center, 1 KMart Plaza, for help with scheduling.
“We are extremely pleased in the interest in our community for individuals age 70+ in the COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Dr. Saria Saccocio, chief ambulatory medical officer for Prisma Health and co-chair of its COVID-19 Task Force. “We continue to fine-tune our processes to accommodate as many of our senior citizens who need assistance in scheduling their vaccine appointments, as well as those with confirmed appointments.”
These appointments are first-come-first serve. Priority will continue to go to people who already scheduled appointments online, but there are slots available for same-day vaccinations for walk-ins, according to the press release.
People began lining up outside the Greenville center at 6 this morning -- an hour before doors opened.
Among the first in line was Luis Perez. He came for a walk-in scheduling appointment on Tuesday and was vaccinated the same day. Now he's back to help his wife through the process.
Perez said he tried the online registration first, but felt it was impossible.
"I tried a couple of times and really hard," Perez said. "So that's when I decided to come here myself."
Perez said the staff helped him create an email address, which was something he'd never had before.
Still, Prisma officials say the most efficient way to schedule an appointment is through their online portal. They're asking people to help friends and family who may be struggling with the process.
People in Phase 1A or those who are 70 and older can register online here or by calling 833-2PRISMA (833-277-4762).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.